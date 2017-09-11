Spit Out Your Coffee Watching Larry David Be Miserable In The New Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer!

You're allowed to be happy, just not in front of Larry David.

So if you happen to be standing in front of the Seinfeld creator, you might want to avoid watching this hilarious new trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm!

The HBO sitcom is returning for season 9, and everyone's favorite curmudgeon is just the way we left him.

In the clip, we see Larry shushing a crying woman at a funeral, violently pushing an overbearing perfume lady at a department store, and bringing misery to just about everyone he comes across. Missed this guy!

Ch-ch-check out the funny trailer (above) and catch the new season October 1 on HBO!

