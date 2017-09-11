Rob Kardashian ‘Very Much Resents’ Blac Chyna Amid Their Custody Battle Over Dream Kardashian!

There's always drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna!

Ahead of their September 18 court hearing over custody of their daughter Dream Kardashian, it sounds like emotions are still high!

While the first-time father has been extremely quiet on social media following his outburst at his former fiancée, it's said to only be because he doesn't want anything to affect his chances of being with the 10-month-old.

That and possibly because of Chyna's restraining order against him after he posted nude pics of her online!

According to a People source, Rob is doing his best to lay low:

"Rob is listening to advice from his family and instructions from his lawyer to behave. Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble. He isn't happy about going to court, but he also isn't agreeing with Chyna's demands."

The source also added he still "isn't healthy, and isn't making huge efforts to get healthier, but he does really care about Dream. He loves spending time with her. He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna."

Meanwhile, another insider explained the 30-year-old was "basically told to shut up and lay low until he and Chyna come to an agreement":

"There have been concerns that he will lose custody. He just can't act mental on social media. It could be devastating for him."

And much worse, this Kardashian is harboring strong feelings towards his baby momma:

"Rob very much resents Chyna. He thinks she is evil. But for his daughter's sake, he plans on staying calm."

So messy!

With Dream's care in their hands, we can hope these parents can work together to figure out what works best for them.

We'll continue to keep you updated!

