ICYMI: Scott Disick Poses With Sofia Richie AND Bella Thorne! Love Triangle Alert??

Scott Disick is reuniting with a couple old flames!!

Not only has the single dad been spotted hanging out with Sofia Richie again, but apparently Bella Thorne is back on good terms with him — and they're all hanging out together!

On Sunday, the reality TV star posted a snap to Instagram of him posing with a large group of friends, including both much younger ladies (above)!

He merely captioned it:

"Nathan's"

AKA the famed hot dog chain!

While it seemed casual enough, we have to wonder what the 34-year-old was doing eating hot dogs with the 19-year-olds.

Thoughts??

[Image via Instagram.]

