See Where IT Falls As We RANK Stephen King's Movie Adaptations From Best To Worst!

Stephen King may be the master of macabre, but let's be honest: not all his big screen adaptations bring the scares.

While his novels and short stories have inspired some of the most iconic cinema of all time, some have aged badly — while others were unintentionally hilarious from the start!

So does the record-breaking box office hit It float to the top? Or dwell in the sewer??

Find out how we ranked It (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

Tags: bookz, film flickers, gifs, it, scary!, stephen king