Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Demi Lovato J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Bookz, Scary!, GIFs >> See Where IT Falls As We RANK Stephen King's Movie Adaptations From Best To Worst!

See Where IT Falls As We RANK Stephen King's Movie Adaptations From Best To Worst!

9/11/2017 11:37 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersBookzScary!GIFs

no title

Stephen King may be the master of macabre, but let's be honest: not all his big screen adaptations bring the scares.

While his novels and short stories have inspired some of the most iconic cinema of all time, some have aged badly — while others were unintentionally hilarious from the start!

So does the record-breaking box office hit It float to the top? Or dwell in the sewer??

Find out how we ranked It (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!"

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Klingons in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Not Based on Trump Supporters, CBS Says
Next story »
Sharon Osbourne Backtracks On Her 'Ho' Comments Against Kim Kardashian!
See All Comments