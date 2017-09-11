Stephen King Thinks It's 'Fascinating' People Still Care So Much About The Child Gangbang Scene In IT!

First, in case you weren't aware, yes, there is an underage gangbang scene in the novel It. Obviously it was left out of the 1990 TV miniseries, and once again you don't have to worry about it being in the new hit Hollywood film.

But um, why the eff does it exist in the first place??

Basically, after defeating the evil clown, the Losers' Club find themselves lost in the sewers. So Bev, the sole girl in the group, decides they all have to lose their virginity together to regain their closeness as a group and find a way out.

Obviously, that makes NO sense out of context (or even in context), but suffice to say ultimately the scene is a metaphor for the transition of the children to adulthood.

Author Stephen King explained on a comment board on his website back in 2013:

"I wasn't really thinking of the sexual aspect of it. The book dealt with childhood and adulthood –1958 and Grown Ups. The grown ups don't remember their childhood. None of us remember what we did as children–we think we do, but we don't remember it as it really happened. Intuitively, the Losers knew they had to be together again. The sexual act connected childhood and adulthood. It's another version of the glass tunnel that connects the children's library and the adult library. Times have changed since I wrote that scene and there is now more sensitivity to those issues."

Have times really changed that much? We feel like there was always sensitivity to the issue of child orgies, even in 1986 when the novel came out; there was just less social media through which people could share their feelings of disgust at the scene.

As the new film was coming out, and wisely eschewing any mention of the group sex, King was asked again about the scene and his previous comment. He told Vulture simply:

"To it I'd just add that it's fascinating to me that there has been so much comment about that single sex scene and so little about the multiple child murders. That must mean something, but I'm not sure what."

Oof. This is such a spurious deflection.

No one is implicitly giving the thumbs up to child murder because they aren't up in arms about the child-eating monster killing kids. He's the bad guy. The evil. He's supposed to kill and eat kids.

No, what a great many readers over the years have taken issue with is the idea that a bunch of 11-year-olds would do that were they not puppeteered by a twisted adult author.

We mean, the scene is multiple pages of detailed description of preteen gangbang. Its very existence is more than troubling.

We're just glad everyone involved in every aspect of the film (even the infamously more violent leaked Cary Fukunaga script) had the sense to do what King's editors couldn't and cut that shit out.

