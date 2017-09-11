Taylor Kitsch Was Once Homeless — And So Were These Other Stars!

We DEFINITELY would have taken him in…

At the premiere of his new film American Assassin last week, Taylor Kitsch confirmed to UsWeekly that rumors he had once been homeless in New York City were 100% true.

For "a few weeks" the Canadian immigrant would sleep on a long subway ride "from downtown all the way up to 182nd." Eventually he got an apartment with no electricity or hot water and "just a blow-up mattress I borrowed." He explained:

"Oh, I had beats like that, but when you don't have a contingency, it's funny what you'll put up with. At the time you're not thinking that, you're just doing it and you're young."

Obviously it was worth it! He traded a few weeks with no home for a few years of coming into millions of homes on Friday Night Lights!

And he wasn't the only star who suffered some very rough times before making it…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: american assassin, friday night lights, homeless, inspiration, new york, taylor kitsch