These celebs must have their publicists working overtime!

While many stars are properly media trained, others often find themselves in sticky situations due to speaking before thinking. Sadly, there are numerous stars who've been pegged as bigots for saying culturally insensitive things. Most recently, The Chainsmokers were put on blast after member Alex Pall said he couldn't bring his dog to China and alluded to the stereotype that the Chinese eat pups.

To make matters worse, this joke occurred during an interview with an Asian reporter at the Ultra China electronic festival. Smh.

And they weren't the only ones to get called out this weekend as, during the Miss America pageant, Miss Texas Margana Wood dragged Donald Trump for handling the Charlottesville tragedy poorly. Be sure to discover the other accused bigots in Hollywood for yourself (below)…

CLICK HERE to view "Famous Faces Who Have Been Accused Of Bigotry & Racism"

CLICK HERE to view "Famous Faces Who Have Been Accused Of Bigotry & Racism"

CLICK HERE to view "Famous Faces Who Have Been Accused Of Bigotry & Racism"

CLICK HERE to view "Famous Faces Who Have Been Accused Of Bigotry & Racism"

CLICK HERE to view "Famous Faces Who Have Been Accused Of Bigotry & Racism"

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: alex pall, donald trump, icky icky poo, margana wood, miss america, miss texas, photos!, social issues, tacky and true, the chainsmokers, ultra china electronic festival, wacky