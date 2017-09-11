Listen To This: Rock This Mother!

We've been posting so much country music lately - and we love it!

Some great tunes coming out of that scene!!

The Railers are new on the scene and we expect great things from them!

In the tradition of great country bands like Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town, they're giving us beautiful harmonies and songs that aren't just about beers or trucks!

11:59 (Central Standard Time) is a straight up Nashville party jam!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from The Railers!

Tags: lady antebellum, listen to this, little big town, the railers