The Weeknd Joins The Ranks Of The Best Celeb Instagram Husbands With This Photo Of Selena Gomez!

To the dedicated Instagram husbands of the world, we appreciate you!

Over the weekend, The Weeknd proved to be v useful as he snapped a sexy photo of his girlfriend Selena Gomez during New York Fashion Week!

**Note: Just in case you forgot, the term "Instagram Husband" applies to literal hubs and boyfriends!**

Related: Selena Defends DACA!

Can you spy the singer's reflection in the mirror (above)?! How JAY-Z of him!

See which other celebrity men contribute to their significant other's IG page (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: fashion week, instagram, jay-z, love line, selena gomez, the weeknd