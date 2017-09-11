Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Demi Lovato J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, JAY-Z, Selena Gomez, Fashion Week, Instagram, The Weeknd >> The Weeknd Joins The Ranks Of The Best Celeb Instagram Husbands With This Photo Of Selena Gomez!

The Weeknd Joins The Ranks Of The Best Celeb Instagram Husbands With This Photo Of Selena Gomez!

9/11/2017 3:03 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineJAY-ZSelena GomezFashion WeekInstagramThe Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

To the dedicated Instagram husbands of the world, we appreciate you!

Over the weekend, The Weeknd proved to be v useful as he snapped a sexy photo of his girlfriend Selena Gomez during New York Fashion Week!

**Note: Just in case you forgot, the term "Instagram Husband" applies to literal hubs and boyfriends!**

Related: Selena Defends DACA!

Can you spy the singer's reflection in the mirror (above)?! How JAY-Z of him!

See which other celebrity men contribute to their significant other's IG page (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Jim Carrey Brings His Bizarre Antics To ANOTHER Major Interview — WATCH!
Next story »
Jennifer Lopez Gives Alex Rodriguez's Daughter An Adorable Singing Lesson — WATCH!
See All Comments