Angelina Jolie Admits She Would ‘Love’ To Work With Her Kids In Hollywood As They Hit The Red Carpet Together At TIFF!

The entire Brangelina brood came out in full support!

Angelina Jolie and all six kids hit the red carpet at the TIFF premiere of the Maddox Jolie-Pitt executive-produced film First They Killed My Father on Monday!

Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9 joined their 16-year-old brother, as did Loung Ung (far left), the Cambodian author behind the film, and Sareum Srey Moch (far right), the film's star.

We can only imagine how proud Angie must have been, especially as she confessed to E! News about whether there's a possibility he'll continue with filmmaking:

"Maddox worked hard. It's up to him. This [film] is very important to him, but I think so."

She even hopes all six might join her in the industry one day:

"I might dream, if I am to continue to be in this business I'd love to work with my children if they choose to be in this business."

As of now, she sounds super proud of daughter Shiloh's activism:

"My daughter [Shiloh] has gone to refugee camps. Whenever I go on humanitarian trips, they want to go with me. I never force them. I want them to respect people of diversity."

The A-lister should be so proud.

But we wonder how Brad Pitt is feeling about being left out of this family affair amid their divorce.

