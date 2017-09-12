2 Dirty 2 Laundry!

What is it with the Fast and Furious movies and drama being aired out on social media?

First it was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calling out "candy ass" costar Vin Diesel for his bad behavior on set. Then Michelle Rodriguez had to bring up her gripes about how the franchise has been treating its women on Instagram.

Photos: The Rock Meets 10-Year-Old Who Used San Andreas Moves To Save His Brother

Now the latest is Tyrese Gibson, who apparently couldn't find a more private way to reach The Rock with a very specific issue.

Apparently Tyrese is worried DJ's rumored Hobbs spinoff movie with Jason Statham will delay Fast 9, hurting his own checkbook -- er, we mean "the fans."

Thankfully, The Shade Room screen grabbed what Gibson wrote in the comments section of The Rock's IG post on Sunday:

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]