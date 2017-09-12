Billie Lourd Reflects With Ellen On Her 'Surreal' New Life Without Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds — Watch!

One of Ellen DeGeneres' favorite guests has always been the hilarious Carrie Fisher.

So, it's no surprise Billie Lourd felt right at home during her first appearance on the daytime talk show.

On Tuesday's Ellen, the American Horror Story: Cult actress spoke on the past few months following the loss of her mom Carrie and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of each other in December.

Lourd admitted it's kind of "impossible" to talk about losing both her guardian "goddesses," but was glad she got to share the incredible experience of being on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakes with her mother — a gig that made Fisher realize her daughter should be an actress.

Ch-ch-check out a clip of Billie's interview (above) for the full story!

