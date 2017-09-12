Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Ellen DeGeneres, Carrie Fisher, Star Wars, American Horror Story, Daytime TV, Billie Lourd >> Billie Lourd Reflects With Ellen On Her 'Surreal' New Life Without Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds — Watch!

Billie Lourd Reflects With Ellen On Her 'Surreal' New Life Without Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds — Watch!

9/12/2017 2:15 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsEllen DeGeneresCarrie FisherStar WarsAmerican Horror StoryDaytime TVBillie Lourd

One of Ellen DeGeneres' favorite guests has always been the hilarious Carrie Fisher.

So, it's no surprise Billie Lourd felt right at home during her first appearance on the daytime talk show.

On Tuesday's Ellen, the American Horror Story: Cult actress spoke on the past few months following the loss of her mom Carrie and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of each other in December.

Related: WTF Is Going On With Star Wars?!

Lourd admitted it's kind of "impossible" to talk about losing both her guardian "goddesses," but was glad she got to share the incredible experience of being on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakes with her mother — a gig that made Fisher realize her daughter should be an actress.

Ch-ch-check out a clip of Billie's interview (above) for the full story!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Game Of Thrones Finale May Have Had One More Death — Actor Says Fan-Favorite's Fate Is Still Unknown!
Next story »
Jennifer Lawrence Gushes About Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Talent: 'He's Just Brilliant'
See All Comments