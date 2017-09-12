Congrats To Carey Mulligan, Momma Of Two!

Carey Mulligan has quietly given birth to her second child!

The An Education star and her hubby, Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford, who have a 2-year-old daughter named Evelyn Grace, have not officially confirmed the news; they've never even confirmed the second pregnancy!

But when Carey was spotted with a huge baby bump in London back in June, the jig was up.

And now, during a cast luncheon for her new film Mudbound at Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, Carey was noticeably bumpless (and looking great, BTW)!

If they want to keep it all quiet, we understand. Just want to say congrats, you four!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN.]

