More Fast & Furious Drama!!! Tyrese Gibson Takes To Instagram To Beg The Rock Not To Do That Hobbs Spinoff Movie!

2 Dirty 2 Laundry!

What is it with the Fast and Furious movies and drama being aired out on social media?

First it was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calling out "candy ass" costar Vin Diesel for his bad behavior on set. Then Michelle Rodriguez had to bring up her gripes about how the franchise has been treating its women on Instagram.

Now the latest is Tyrese Gibson, who apparently couldn't find a more private way to reach The Rock with a very specific issue.

Apparently Tyrese is worried DJ's rumored Hobbs spinoff movie with Jason Statham will delay Fast 9, hurting his own checkbook — er, we mean "the fans."

Thankfully, The Shade Room screen grabbed what Gibson wrote in the comments section of The Rock's IG post on Sunday:

#TheRock better answer #Tyrese's texts 😩😩😂😂A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

On Tuesday, Tyrese took to his own Instagram (in a since deleted diatribe) to explain himself further:

#Tyrese is still trying to get #DwayneJohnson to hear him out but it looks like Dwayne still has him on read 👀A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

We guess The Rock tried to reach out because later Tyrese wrote:

I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit meA post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

This does not seem like the way to get this done, Tyrese.

Frankly, it's just kind of sad.

