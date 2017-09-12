Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Health, Sex, Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham, Instagram, Porn >> Farrah Abraham's Rejuvenated Vagina Will Make Its Sex Cam Debut THIS WEEK!

Farrah Abraham's Rejuvenated Vagina Will Make Its Sex Cam Debut THIS WEEK!

9/12/2017 12:18 PM ET | Filed under: MTVHealthSexTeen MomFarrah AbrahamInstagramPorn

farrah abraham lands cam deal

Farrah Abraham is ready to show off her rejuvenated vagina!

As we previously reported, the Teen Mom OG star documented her noninvasive vaginal rejuvenation procedure on Instagram at the end of August. And it seems the MTV starlet has big plans for her new vajayjay's debut as she's just landed a deal with CamSoda.

Related: Amber Is "Ready" To Let Bygones Be Bygones With Farrah!

While the gig won't pay that much, it's said Farrah is getting a cut of CamSoda's back end. Miz Abraham's big premiere is slated for Wednesday evening.

Will YOU be tuning in???

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Amber Tamblyn Reveals James Woods Tried To Pick Her Up When She Was Only 16!
Next story »
Tamra Judge Goes On The Attack After 'Homophobic' RHOC Costars Question Eddie’s Sexuality AGAIN!
See All Comments