Fergie & Nicki Minaj Suit Up & Strip Down For Their You Already Know Music Video — WATCH!

9/12/2017 9:47 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFergieNicki Minaj

Two sexy divas in one sexy video!

As we reported, last month, Fergie dropped her single You Already Know with Nicki Minaj and we LOVED the upbeat, horn-filled track.

Fast forward to Tuesday, the M.I.L.F. $ singer released the accompanying music video, and it is hot in here!

In the clip, both Fergie and Miz Minaj are seductive while wearing suit jackets and ties!

See the sexiness (above)!

