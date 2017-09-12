Game Of Thrones Finale May Have Had One More Death — Actor Says Fan-Favorite's Fate Is Still Unknown!

Game Of Thrones is the gift that keeps on taking.

Honestly, it hadn't even occurred to us that two more characters might have died in the final moments of the season finale — we've seen enough soaps over the years we're pretty firmly in the "show me a body" camp when it comes to TV.

But according to Kristofer Hivju, who plays wildling brute/sensitive Brienne-lover Tormund Giantsbane, his fan favorite character may have died in the final moments as the White Walkers destoyed the wall beneath him and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer).

Hivju claims to Elle he doesn't even know his character's fate yet:

"I don't know. I honestly don't know. Somehow, I don't believe it. Somehow, it looks like it's a fall you can't survive. But people have asked me if characters like Beric and Tormund die, why wouldn't they show that? And then, in another way, it's a horrible way to end a season, by killing two people and showing that death. So they kept it in the air. But still, I don't know! He may be dead."

Wait, is this just some of that Jon Snow shit all over again?

As for Beric, Dormer was equally tightlipped, though came across like he might know more than Hivju. He said about the cliffhanger:

"The response was amazing. Just a lot of people asking 'Are you still alive? Are Beric and Tormund still alive?' and I'm going, 'I can't tell you!'"

Hmm…

So what do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

