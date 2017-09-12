It's the plot line that keeps coming back!

On the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, fans saw Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Lizzie Rovsek, and Kelly Dodd resurface the rumors of Tamra Judge's husband Eddie being gay.

Gossiping at Vicki's party, the girls (sans Tamra of course) all tuned in as Tamra's former friend Ricky Santana, claimed he saw the fitness enthusiast with a guy:

"I saw him making out with a guy. Making out with tongue."

And judging by Vicki's confessional, she believed every word he said:

"I don't want to know this. I don't want to know this. I don't want information in my brain that validates what was told to me. I don't want to know this. Tell me more!"

Well, as Monday's episode aired, the housewife turned bodybuilder slammed the cast for being homophobic!

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, Tamra posted:

[Image via Instagram.]