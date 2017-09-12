The Five Best Quotes From Hillary Clinton's New Memoir

Hillary Clinton might be done as a candidate, but she's not going anywhere.

In her new memoir What Happened, the 69-year-old politician opens up about the 2016 election and the factors that contributed to her devastating loss to Donald Trump for the presidency, from her perspective.

Here are the best five highlights from the tell-all (below)!

1. On taking responsibility for losing the election:

"I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made. I take responsibility for all of them. You can blame the data, blame the message, blame anything you want — but I was the candidate."

2. On the controversial debate with Trump, where he was seen lurking behind her:

"This is not okay, I thought. It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled … It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?' Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren't repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can't intimidate me, so back up.'"

3. On the Bernie Sanders wound:

"He certainly shared my horror at the thought of Donald Trump becoming President, and I appreciated that he campaigned for me in the general election. But he isn't a Democrat — that's not a smear, that's what he says. He didn't get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party. He was right that Democrats needed to strengthen our focus on working families and that there's always a danger of spending too much time courting donors because of our insane campaign finance system. He also engaged a lot of young people in the political process for the first time, which is extremely important…I am proud to be a Democrat and I wish Bernie were, too."

4. On being disliked by so many people, for seemingly no reason:

"What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I'm really asking. I'm at a loss. I think it's partly because I'm a woman."

5. On her controversial marriage to Bill Clinton:

"There were times that I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive. But on those days, I asked myself the questions that mattered to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognizable to myself — twisted by anger, resentment, or remoteness? The answers were always yes."

