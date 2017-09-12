Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Zac Efron, James Franco, Kristen Bell, Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Bryan Cranston >> James Franco's The Disaster Artist Is Amazingly Absurd — Watch The Trailer!

James Franco's The Disaster Artist Is Amazingly Absurd — Watch The Trailer!

9/12/2017 11:38 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersZac EfronJames FrancoKristen BellSeth RogenDave FrancoBryan Cranston

This is gonna be the greatest bad movie ever.

In the first trailer for The Disaster Artist – based on Greg Sestero's tell-all about the making of the cult-classic disasterpiece The RoomJames Franco plays writer/director/star Tommy Wiseau, who turned a multi-million dollar budget into the cheapest looking, worst acted, most all-around awful movie quite possibly of all time.

Related: Angelina Jolie Admits She Would ‘Love' To Work With Her Kids In Hollywood

The flick set to hit theaters in December also features Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Zac Efron, Kristen Bell, and Bryan Cranston.

Ch-ch-check out the first extended look in the video (above)!

Are U excited for this?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: J.J. Abrams to Replace Colin Trevorrow as 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Writer and Director
Next story »
Jim Carrey Says He Isn't 'Going Through Something' After String Of Bizarre Interviews — 'It's Been My Whole Life'
See All Comments