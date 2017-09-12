James Franco's The Disaster Artist Is Amazingly Absurd — Watch The Trailer!

This is gonna be the greatest bad movie ever.

In the first trailer for The Disaster Artist – based on Greg Sestero's tell-all about the making of the cult-classic disasterpiece The Room — James Franco plays writer/director/star Tommy Wiseau, who turned a multi-million dollar budget into the cheapest looking, worst acted, most all-around awful movie quite possibly of all time.

The flick set to hit theaters in December also features Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Zac Efron, Kristen Bell, and Bryan Cranston.

Ch-ch-check out the first extended look in the video (above)!

