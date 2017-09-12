Janet Jackson's Ex-Husband Called Her A 'Bitch' Everyday, Says Brother Randy

What startling allegations…

As we reported, Janet Jackson split from her husband, Wissam Al Mana, back in April — just months after having their son Eissa.

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, the 51-year-old's brother, Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson, says the London-based Qatari businessman verbally abused Janet during their marriage.

According to the former Jackson 5 band member:

"It was quite an abusive situation… It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch everyday. There were things like that. That's what she went through."

After hearing about the alleged abuse, Randy was willing to take matters into his own hands.

"I told her, 'You've got to move in with me or I'm going to go over there and there's going to be hell.' She was really pissed off. I told her, 'I don't care anymore. I'm tired of it. It's too much."'

While he initially wanted to shield parents Katherine Jackson (87) and father Joe Jackson (89) from the horrific information, "everybody in the family" is now aware of what the Rhythm Nation musician allegedly went through.

"I didn't want them to know. My parents are up there in age so I wanted to protect them as much as possible, but now they know. Everybody in the family knows."

Randy also discredits reports that religion played a part in the couple's breakup.

"I have a lot of Muslim friends and they don't act that way at all… It's a personal issue that he needs help with and I'm going to pray for him, too. But I'm not going to allow her to live in that abusive situation. She's my baby sister."

As we wrote over the weekend, Janet broke down in tears while performing What About in Houston. Randy says this breakdown was in deed related to her divorce drama.

"What you saw in Houston, it was her situation coming out, what she's been going through… The abuse is still going on… She has custody and he of course allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it's constant harassment. This tour almost didn't happen, but by the grace of God we're here and we're very prayerful."

Attorneys for Al Mana have released the following statement where they refuse to respond to the "deeply hurtful allegations":

"Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response… The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus."

Such a sad situation for all…

