Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Holding His Roommate At Knifepoint!

Nicholas Van Varenberg — the 21-year-old son of Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme — was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly holding his roommate in Tempe, Arizona at knifepoint.

According to TMZ, cops responded after receiving a call saying Nicholas was seen punching the elevator in his building. When they showed up, it's said a trail of blood was found leading to his apartment. As authorities later discovered after speaking with him and his roommate, the actor's son had injured his hand in the incident.

It wasn't until 20 minutes after police left the apartment that the roommate ran downstairs and reported that Nicholas had held him at knifepoint because he was upset he let them in. Authorities later found the knife, as well as an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

