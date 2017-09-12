Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Busted!, Violence, Scary!, Celeb Kidz >> Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Holding His Roommate At Knifepoint!

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Holding His Roommate At Knifepoint!

9/12/2017 1:16 PM ET | Filed under: Busted!ViolenceScary!Celeb Kidz

no title

Yikes.

Nicholas Van Varenberg — the 21-year-old son of Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme — was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly holding his roommate in Tempe, Arizona at knifepoint.

Related: Mel B Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation

According to TMZ, cops responded after receiving a call saying Nicholas was seen punching the elevator in his building. When they showed up, it's said a trail of blood was found leading to his apartment. As authorities later discovered after speaking with him and his roommate, the actor's son had injured his hand in the incident.

It wasn't until 20 minutes after police left the apartment that the roommate ran downstairs and reported that Nicholas had held him at knifepoint because he was upset he let them in. Authorities later found the knife, as well as an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

[Image via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
Beyoncé's Pregnancy With The Twins In Photos!
Celebrities Celebrate Father's Day On Social Media!
Celeb Dads Celebrating Their First Father's Day!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Who is Hope Hicks, the 28-year-old new White House communications director?
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments