This Awkward Hug Between Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Is As Cringe-Worthy As It Is Hilarious!

9/12/2017 4:46 PM ET | Filed under: Emma StoneBestiezJennifer LawrenceFunny

no title

We've all been there!

At the Variety Studio at TIFF on Monday, Jennifer Lawrence went in to hug to her good pal Emma Stone, who was clearly unprepared for the greeting! LOLz!

Watch the adorably uncomfortable moment (below)!

All you can really do is laugh it off!

[Image via Instagram.]

