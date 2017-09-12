Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Love Line, Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence, Awwwww >> Jennifer Lawrence Gushes About Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Talent: 'He's Just Brilliant'

Jennifer Lawrence Gushes About Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Talent: 'He's Just Brilliant'

9/12/2017 1:58 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersLove LineHunger GamesJennifer LawrenceAwwwww

jennifer lawrence gushes about darren aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence is clearly smitten with her director boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.

While promoting the thriller Mother!, which was directed by Aronofsky, J.Law explained why exactly her man is such an incredibly talented director. Oooh, go on!

Related: J.Law Doesn't Think Trump Caused Hurricanes Harvey & Irma

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Hunger Games alum dished:

"I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness. He's just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual."

Is he now?? LOVES it. And Darren seems to be equally obsessed with Jennifer's talents as he told the publication:

"Well, I don't know what makes her great — maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water. I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."

Awwww. We're glad to see that these two are still in the honeymoon phase.

[Image via KIKA/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Billie Lourd Reflects With Ellen On Her 'Surreal' New Life Without Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds — Watch!
Next story »
Disney Just Rebooted The Mickey Mouse Club & You Do NOT Wanna Fuck With These New Mouseketeers! Watch The New Theme!
See All Comments