Jennifer Lawrence Gushes About Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Talent: 'He's Just Brilliant'

Jennifer Lawrence is clearly smitten with her director boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.

While promoting the thriller Mother!, which was directed by Aronofsky, J.Law explained why exactly her man is such an incredibly talented director. Oooh, go on!

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Hunger Games alum dished:

"I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness. He's just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual."

Is he now?? LOVES it. And Darren seems to be equally obsessed with Jennifer's talents as he told the publication:

"Well, I don't know what makes her great — maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water. I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."

Awwww. We're glad to see that these two are still in the honeymoon phase.

