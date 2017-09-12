Awwww! Alex Rodriguez Says His Daughters' Role Model Is Jennifer Lopez!

Moms Blast Kate Hudson After She Called Her C-Section 'Lazy'!
Kate Hudson has moms in arms!!
The actress was featured in the October issue of Cosmo, and it turns out her spread inside the glossy has fans upset! Now that it's hit newsstands, Kate's questionnaire turned out to have one very controversial answer.
Answering the question of "the laziest thing I've ever done," the momma of two filled in:
"Have a c-section!"
Her oldest son Ryder was delivered via c-section, for those wondering.
The 38-year-old's response has garnered a ton of backlash, like one user who slammed Kate, writing:
