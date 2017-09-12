Awwww! Alex Rodriguez Says His Daughters' Role Model Is Jennifer Lopez!

Alex Rodriguez is clearly smitten with Jennifer Lopez, but he isn't the only one!

The former New York Yankee told Us Weekly at the Kia Stinger Runway Racing NY2017 event at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday that his daughters Natasha and Ella have already found the perfect person to emulate — their poppa's new GF:

"Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career. For them to be around their role model is so cool."

Awww! So cute!

Video: Jennifer Gives Ella An Adorable Singing Lesson

A-Rod explained that since both his daughters are eying potential careers in the arts — especially ones in which they aren't tied down to one particular skill — J-Lo is the perfect person to show them the ropes!

"Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it. So for them it's a huge thrill to be around one of the worlds greatest talents."

Sounds like yet another reason these two are a match made in Hispanic Heaven!

[Image via Instagram.]

