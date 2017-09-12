Jim Carrey Says He Isn't 'Going Through Something' After String Of Bizarre Interviews — 'It's Been My Whole Life'

Over the past few days, people have been wondering what's going on with Jim Carrey — either something's up or he's one of the most woke celebrities out there.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter – you know, the one he finished with his eyes closed — the 55-year-old had some poignant things to say about self-discovery alongside his Jim & Andy director Chris Smith and producer Danny Gabai.

After his existential interview with E!'s Catt Sadler during Fashion Week, people were questioning the comedian's seemingly-bizarre behavior.

Related: Jim Accused Of Lying About Paying Late Girlfriend's Funeral Costs

He told THR of the parallels between himself and his role as Andy Kaufman:

"It's kind of an interesting perspective on what came from losing yourself in a character and realizing you're a character who has been playing you your whole life … A lot of people think that I'm kinda going through something — but it's been my whole life. … When I try to go back and play Jim Carrey, I got depressed, and now I don't try to do that anymore."

Watch the full interview (below):

In another sit-down with W Magazine, the celeb dove deeper. Of taking on the role of Kaufman in the 1999 film Man on the Moon, Carrey explained:

"It was about immersing myself in a character or a couple of characters so deeply that I realized that myself, Jim Carrey, was a character as well and something I could push aside at will. So once you know that, you go, ‘Who am I?'"

The Dumb & Dumber star went on:

"We're a bunch of ideas cobbled together to look like a form. There's a body and there's a mind, but the body is part of the field of consciousness, just dancing for itself and it's no different than a plant or a chair or your phone—it's all one thing. Because we are sentient, there's a consciousness, and we have to deal with this thing we create, like a fortress of ideas around it. So we say, ‘This is my name and this is my heritage and this is my nationality and here's my hockey team and these are all of the things that I am.' That's the mistake."

And according to Jim, there's only one way to avoid making this mistake:

"The only way to it is to step into the river of tears and the sorrows of your life. The things that everyone is avoiding with everything from drugs to drink to sex and gadgets and whatever else you can distract yourself with, all of it is designed for you to never stop going and moving and, for god sakes, not feel the abyss. Don't allow yourself to feel the abandonment and pain that you've suffered. And I've done it; I'm through it. I'm sure there will be things that happen again, but I realized that by letting myself fall into it completely, that it's not to be feared. Death is not to be feared."

Say what you will about what the star has to say, but he looks better than ever and seems genuinely in-touch with what's happening, or not happening, in his world:

"I have no depression in my life whatsoever. I don't have meds, I don't have supplements, I don't have anything. I've got a couple of fish oils a day and the rest of it is just good diet and a little bit of exercise and understanding that I don't exist."

Anyway, we'll just be over here like:

[Image via The Hollywood Reporter.]

Tags: educational, fashion week, jim carrey, mental health, tacky and true, wacky