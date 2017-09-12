You Have To See Katy Perry's New Japanese Fabric Softener Ads — Plus MORE Celebs Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials!

Game Of Thrones Finale May Have Had One More Death -- Actor Says Fan-Favorite's Fate Is Still Unknown!
Game Of Thrones is the gift that keeps on taking.
Honestly, it hadn't even occurred to us that two more characters might have died in the final moments of the season finale -- we've seen enough soaps over the years we're pretty firmly in the "show me a body" camp when it comes to TV.
But according to Kristofer Hivju, who plays wildling brute/sensitive Brienne-lover Tormund Giantsbane, his fan favorite character may have died in the final moments as the White Walkers destoyed the wall beneath him and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer).
Hivju claims to Elle he doesn't even know his character's fate yet:
[Image via HBO.]