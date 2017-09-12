You Have To See Katy Perry's New Japanese Fabric Softener Ads — Plus MORE Celebs Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials!

Aw, we know Witness wasn't received as well as she wanted, but has Katy Perry really been reduced to shilling for Japanese fabric softener??

The Swish Swish singer can be seen in a pair of ads for Laundrin' (above), in which she sniffs at her fresh laundry like a blissful… working actress who doesn't have an estimated net worth of nearly $300 million.

Of course, this is nothing new. Big stars have been doing wacky foreign commercials for years!

And thankfully we still have the evidence! See Brad Pitt, Britney Spears, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many other big celebs making some quick bank (below)!

CLICK HERE to view the gallery "Celebrities Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials"

CLICK HERE to view the gallery "Celebrities Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials"

CLICK HERE to view the gallery "Celebrities Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials"

CLICK HERE to view the gallery "Celebrities Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials"

CLICK HERE to view the gallery "Celebrities Who Starred In Crazy Foreign Commercials"

Tags: brad pitt, britney spears, business blitz, japan, katy perry, leonardo dicaprio