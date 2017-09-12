Kendall Jenner Faces ANOTHER Lawsuit!

Maybe she should give him a Pepsi??

As we reported in June, Kendall and Kylie Jenner caused controversy when they sold $125 t-shirts which superimposed their faces, social media stats, and "KK" logo over images of music icons including Tupac, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Kiss, The Doors, and Black Sabbath.

The next month, photographer Michael Miller filed a lawsuit against the girls for using his snaps without permission.

Fast forward to Tuesday, Kenny is being sued again by a different photog who says the KUWTK star stole his image without asking.

According to TMZ, Al Pereira has filed a new lawsuit against Kendall Jenner, Inc. for using his pic (insert above) featuring Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Redman.

The Jenner sisters have already pulled the shirts from their online store, and issued an apology in June.

