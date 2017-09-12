Lady GaGa Drops The Real Reason She & Taylor Kinney Broke Up In Documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two!

Lady GaGa's new documentary spills some serious tea.

In case you forgot, The Cure singer and Taylor Kinney called it quits on their engagement back in July of 2016. Despite their shocking split, the pair stayed relatively tight-lipped about why their romance came to an end. However, thanks to Gaga: Five Foot Two, fans now have some insight into what caused their highly publicized breakup.

While the new flick doesn't appear on Netflix until September 22, the movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, so spoilers have already hit the web. It's said the very first scene of the film features GaGa discussing the deterioration of her relationship with the Chicago Fire actor. Apparently, the pop sensation tells the cameras:

"Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks/ My threshold for bullshit with men is just—I don't have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

The American Horror Story alum then reveals that her track Million Reasons was born out of this struggle. Later in the documentary, GaGa shares her breakup news and tearfully blames her career success for hindering her love life. Per reports, the hitmaker states:

"My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

What a tough break. Although their split was a heartbreaking one, the twosome have thankfully remained friends. And, in order to prove this fact, Taylor sent his ex flowers on the day of her Super Bowl performance. At one point, Mother Monster quips:

"Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl."

Sadly, we doubt these two will get back together as GaGa is happily dating talent agent Christian Carino these days.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Gaga: Five Foot Two when it drops on Netflix on September 22.

[Image via C.Smith/WENN.]

