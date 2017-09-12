Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Demi Lovato J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Love Line, Lady GaGa, Super Bowl, American Horror Story, Breakups, Netflix >> Lady GaGa Drops The Real Reason She & Taylor Kinney Broke Up In Documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two!

Lady GaGa Drops The Real Reason She & Taylor Kinney Broke Up In Documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two!

9/12/2017 9:30 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersLove LineLady GaGaSuper BowlAmerican Horror StoryBreakupsNetflix

lady gaga taylor kinney split documented gaga five foot two

Lady GaGa's new documentary spills some serious tea.

In case you forgot, The Cure singer and Taylor Kinney called it quits on their engagement back in July of 2016. Despite their shocking split, the pair stayed relatively tight-lipped about why their romance came to an end. However, thanks to Gaga: Five Foot Two, fans now have some insight into what caused their highly publicized breakup.

Related: GaGa Says She Is "Going To Take A Rest" From Music

While the new flick doesn't appear on Netflix until September 22, the movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, so spoilers have already hit the web. It's said the very first scene of the film features GaGa discussing the deterioration of her relationship with the Chicago Fire actor. Apparently, the pop sensation tells the cameras:

"Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks/ My threshold for bullshit with men is just—I don't have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

The American Horror Story alum then reveals that her track Million Reasons was born out of this struggle. Later in the documentary, GaGa shares her breakup news and tearfully blames her career success for hindering her love life. Per reports, the hitmaker states:

"My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

What a tough break. Although their split was a heartbreaking one, the twosome have thankfully remained friends. And, in order to prove this fact, Taylor sent his ex flowers on the day of her Super Bowl performance. At one point, Mother Monster quips:

"Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl."

Sadly, we doubt these two will get back together as GaGa is happily dating talent agent Christian Carino these days.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Gaga: Five Foot Two when it drops on Netflix on September 22.

[Image via C.Smith/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Feeling 'Really Violated' As A Young Star & The 'Slimy' Downside Of Fame
Next story »
No, Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Think Donald Trump Personally Caused Hurricanes Harvey & Irma…
See All Comments