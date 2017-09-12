Louis C.K. Responds To Tig Notaro Saying He Should 'Handle' Those Sexual Misconduct Rumors!

Louis C.K. would like to be excluded from this narrative.

The comedian has been scorned by unsourced allegations that he committed sexual misconduct over the years, and has lately been pressured to speak out on these claims.

Now, a month after fellow stand-up comic Tig Notaro said he should "handle" the rumors, C.K. is setting the record straight — by pleading the fifth!

In an interview with The New York Times, the Louie star made it clear he wouldn't validate the "rumors" by discussing them. When asked about the persisting accusations, he responded:

"I'm not going to answer to that stuff, because they're rumors. If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real."

Or, you can squash it and lie low until people move on to the next controversy?

With few words, that's what C.K. seemed to do while promoting his new film I Love You, Daddy. When asked again if there was any truth to the rumors, the 50-year-old said unequivocally:

"No. They're rumors, that's all that is."

There you have it! Why couldn't he just say that in the beginning?

As for his thoughts on Notaro's remarks, C.K. is stumped as to why the One Mississippi star would feed into such career-damaging allegations:

"I don't know why she said the things she's said, I really don't. I don't think talking about that stuff in the press and having conversations over press lanes is a good idea."

Hmm… maybe it has a little something to do with a new episode of her Amazon series featuring a plot with similar sexual misconduct rumors?

Of course, C.K. is no stranger to using controversy for his art either — especially in his upcoming film that centers around an icky relationship between a 17-year-old girl (Chloe Moretz) and a filmmaker in his 70s (John Malkovich). He admitted:

"I made a movie that totally walks all over that electric fence, and that's weird."

Sry, Louis, but if you want to release a controversial Woody Allen-type movie, you'll probably have to speak out on the controversial Woody Allen-type allegations you've been avoiding addressing for the past few years.

