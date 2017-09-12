Mel B Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation For Intimidating A Witness In Her Divorce Case

The legal drama is nonstop for Mel B.

As you surely know, the Spice Girls alum is currently tied up in a pretty messy divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte. However, it seems her legal troubles are only just starting as she's recently been accused of witness tampering and is the subject of a felony investigation by the police.

What the what?? Apparently, Scary Spice has been hit with allegations of intimidating a witness who was planning to testify in her contentious divorce. It's said rapper Siya filed a police report on Monday, where she claimed that Mel sent her threatening texts last Saturday over her plans to testify on behalf Belafonte.

Insiders state the cops opened a felony witness intimidation case after Siya showed them the alleged texts.

Supposedly, the Sisterhood of Hip Hop star was planning to contradict the industry vet's claims that Stephen was physically abusive towards her. Siya claims to be a close friend of Mel and Stephen's, but sources close to the America's Got Talent judge defend Mel B only met the 30-year-old a handful of times.

To make matters worse, Siya was also planning to tell the court Mel often used illegal drugs and that the Wannabe artist called the shots during three ways with her husband. Those close to the situation say Mel is ready to call B.S. on Siya's claims of witness intimidation.

It sounds like we'll be hearing about this drama for awhile…

