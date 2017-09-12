Not so special delivery…
A pizza festival in Bushwick, NY is being burnt to a crisp by ticket holders who say the event failed to deliver on its za supply and quality!
Shortly after the New York City Pizza Festival began at 3 p.m. on Saturday for "a day long celebration of the dough, cheese, tasty sauces and delicious toppings," upset attendees warned others the festival was a complete disappointment.
Related: Hillary Clinton Surprises Supporters With PIZZA!
One commenter wrote on the event's Facebook page:
"This thing is a joke!!! 4 tents, plates with small slices, over an hr wait to get in and we are still waiting now!! Don't bother peeps!"
If that wasn't bad enough, many fuming foodies — who spent up to $75 a ticket — also began uploading photos of the slivers of slices they were given (above, minus the rapper) at the empty venue:
Others couldn't help but compare it to Ja Rule's ill-fated Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, the supposed luxurious island getaway concert that ended up being a dumpster fire.
Related: Fyre Festival Founder Arrested And Charged With Fraud!
Organizers for the event posted an explanation on Facebook Saturday evening, saying they "had been hit by an incredible amount of delays in pizza delivery," adding:
"Fresh, diverse, and delicious pizza was supposed to be delivered every 30 minutes. A make-up tasting will be announced shortly. Sincere apologies. Please do not come for the rest of the night's tastings. Apologies for inconvenience!"
Of course, peeved ticket holders weren't satisfied with the half-baked apology. A separate Facebook group has been created threatening legal action against the "rotten scam," declaring:
"This was a rotten scam, they promoted this as a pizza festival and a hamburger festival. People who arrived early said there were about 5 pies cut into micro slices of really bad pizza. There were no hamburgers! Clearly this is a scam and the organizers should be held accountable."
Some attendees reported receiving a ticket refund, while others said they are having trouble getting their dough back.
[Image via Facebook.]
Tags: facebook, food, fyre festival, icky icky poo, ja rule, new york pizza festival, tacky and true, viral: news, wacky