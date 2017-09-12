PewDiePie Is Super Sorry For Saying The N-Word During Gaming Live Stream: 'I'm Just An Idiot'

PewDiePie knows he can do better.

The YouTube titan has issued an apology video after getting severe backlash for uttering the N-word during a gaming live-stream.

The Swedish vlogger, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, used the slur during a live stream on Sunday after an opponent pissed him off, prompting the icon to say: "What a fucking n*****… Sorry, but what the fuck."

After getting heat for using the slur, PewDiePie owned up to his inappropriate commentary in a video shared Tuesday and pledged to "do better," telling his fans:

"It was something I said in the heat of the moment. I said the worst word I could possibly think of, and it just sort of slipped out. I'm not going to make any excuses as to why it did, because there are no excuses for it."

This is far from Kjellberg's first controversy. Earlier this year, the YouTuber lost business deals from his pranks to pay random strangers to hold up a sign that said "Death To All Jews."

While his response to that mess did Nazi-m (not seem) super apologetic, his demeanor in the latest apology made it seem like he actually regretted his actions. He added:

"I'm disappointed in myself, because it seems like I've learned nothing from these past controversies… It's not that I think I can say or do whatever I want and get away with it. That's not it at all — I'm just an idiot."

At least he knows his brand!

Do YOU forgive PewDiePie? Watch his full apology video (below)!

