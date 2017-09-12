Amid the feud between Armie Hammer and James Woods, Amber Tamblyn stepped in to share an interesting tidbit about the 70-year-old!

As you may have already seen, the controversial star criticized the Call Me By Your Name actor over the film's depicting of a romantic relationship between a 24-year-old and 17-year-old. The hunky star had no problem clapping back, reminding him of the time he dated a 19-year-old when he was 60!

But it was Amber who slipped in the most shocking note about James, revealing he once tried to pick her and her friend up when she was only 16!

Related: Neil Patrick Harris Slams James' "Utterly Ignorant & Classless" Tweet!

She took to Twitter on Monday:

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]