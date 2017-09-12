Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are NOT Under DCFS Investigation After Rumored Concerns For Dream's Safety

An update on the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna saga.

As we told you, TMZ reported the reality stars were under investigation by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services, who were supposedly concerned for the couple's daughter Dream Kardashian's safety.

According to new reports confirmed by Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom, these rumors are false.

Related: Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Flaunt Their ASSets!

A source tells Us Weekly:

"There is no DCFS investigation. There is none, there never was anyway, there never has been, not to the best of anyone's knowledge. They haven't showed up at Chyna's house."

The insider adds of the former duo's upcoming September 18 court date:

"They do hope they are close and are trying to get something agreed on before their September 18 court date."

Meanwhile, Chy's attorney explained to People:

"Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully coparent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob. We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files."

And as for the court date, Bloom says:

"We look forward to proving our case at that time."

Stay tuned to see how this all pans out!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: blac chyna, celeb kidz, dream kardashian, legal matters, perezcious parenting, rob kardashian, safety