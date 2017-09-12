First, in case you weren't aware, yes, there is an underage gangbang scene in the novel It. Obviously it was left out of the 1990 TV miniseries, and once again you don't have to worry about it being in the new hit Hollywood film.

But um, why the eff does it exist in the first place??

Basically, after defeating the evil clown, the Losers' Club find themselves lost in the sewers. So Bev, the sole girl in the group, decides they all have to lose their virginity together to regain their closeness as a group and find a way out.

Obviously, that makes NO sense out of context (or even in context), but suffice to say ultimately the scene is a metaphor for the transition of the children to adulthood.

Author Stephen King explained on a comment board on his website back in 2013:

