Today's Apple Event may have unveiled one thing too many.

After announcing some killer upgrades to the Apple Watch, the Apple TV, and the new iPhone 8, Tim Cook unveiled the new premium iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 is the upgrade everyone wants -- but is the no-button iPhone X really what people will want tomorrow??

Get all the deets on the latest products (below):

[Image via Apple/Twitter.]