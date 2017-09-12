Listen To This: Say That You Love Us!

Indie girl pop is going pop this year!!!

It makes our heart go thump!!!

If you like Tegan & Sara and HAIM, then you will really dig this song from The Aces!

Check out the cheerful but not saccharine Physical above!

It's got an '80s vibe and will definitely take you to the dancefloor!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from The Aces!

Tags: haim, listen to this, mgmt, tegan and sara, the aces