'Control Freak' Victoria Beckham Works Out For TWO Hours Every Morning!

Victoria Beckham is all about blood, sweat, and tears!

In an interview published over the weekend, the former Spice Girls singer spoke to The Sunday Times about her GNARLY exercise routine!

The 43-year-old reveals she works out for TWO HOURS every morning, and is "very disciplined" about her regimen. The fashion designer said:

"I get up quite early, around 6 a.m., and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office. I'm very disciplined, I have to be."

In the morning, Posh Spice can focus on her fitness without too many distractions.

"It's really the only time in the day I get to myself. No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop. If I'm standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off. Other than the children no one dares come into the gym."

Miz Beckham is able to manage her insane schedule due to the "support network" around her.

"It's all about managing time and having a good team of people around you… It's not easy. I'm a bit of a control freak. I love what I do, and I always want to be the best – whether that's designing an amazing collection, putting on the best fashion show, creating a make-up collection, being the best mum, the best wife. Luckily I have a brilliant support network that makes everything possible and an assistant who will tell me when I need to stop … I listen to her when she says it's time to go home and have dinner with David and the kids."

But you aren't going to get Vicky's body from exercise alone! The English babe also has a structured diet.

"I'm in the fortunate position where it's easy for me. I can afford to eat well… I expect a lot from my body… and I'm never sick. You have to be kind to your body if you expect a lot from it."

Contrary to popular belief, Victoria does "smile and laugh a lot," and expresses gratitude to the many blessings in her life.

"Every morning I genuinely wake up and realize how lucky and blessed I am – despite how I often look in pictures! Thankfully because of social media people can now see the images and videos that me and my family choose to post and see us as we are, rather than how others want us to be seen."

VB is truly a boss!

