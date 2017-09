Rumors have swirled about Aaron Carter's drug use for years.

But over the past few weeks, things have really ramped up as the Fool's Gold singer has been in legal trouble, a car accident, and some very public spats with family and loved ones.

Related: Aaron's Ex Madison Parker Shares Her Side Of The Breakup

But Aaron wanted to set the record straight on what drugs he does and doesn't use, so he agreed to a full panel for his candid appearance on The Doctors.

So what is he really taking? Here's the entire results:

Cocaine - Negative Methamphetamine - Negative Marijuana - Positive Benzodiazepine - Positive Xanax - Positive Opiates - Positive Hydrocodone - Positive

While it's clear rumors of his illicit drug use, particularly coke and meth, are unfounded, physician host Travis Lane Stork tells Aaron he's scared about the mix Aaron is taking:

"What scares me about that drug panel is your sister perished from an overdose and you've got a mixture of Benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die."

See how Aaron reacts to the professional opinion (below)!

[Image via The Doctors/YouTube.]

Tags: aaron carter, daytime tv, drugs, health, legal matters, the doctors, travis lane stork, tv news