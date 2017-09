Congratulations are in order!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child!

Behati shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, posting a bikini pic in which you can clearly see an already sizable baby bump.

She made it absolutely clear what she was telling the world, writing:

ROUND 2…..A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Amazing!

A little brother or sister for baby Dusty!

Congrats!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

