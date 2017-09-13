Angelina Jolie Is A 'Little Bit Stronger' & Focusing On Family Following Her Tumultuous Year

Angelina Jolie has had quite the tumultuous year, but it's only made her stronger.

As you surely know, the A-lister's personal life was thrust into the spotlight after she filed for divorce from her longtime love, Brad Pitt. Regardless, throughout the difficult year, Miz Jolie has kept a relatively low profile and has focused on the well being of her children.

And it appears her kiddos' happiness helped Angie get through her highly publicized split. While promoting her new movie, First They Killed My Father, the actress turned director relayed to People:

"I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger. We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that."

There's no denying that Angie loves her kids. Though the 42-year-old's latest project had her behind the camera, the Oscar winner plans to continue acting. Regardless, her first job is to be a mom to Maddox (16), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (11), and twins Vivienne and Knox (9).

On how she plans to handle being a single mom of six with her successful career, the industry vet dished:

"Everything will be around the children. I haven't worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I'm really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I'm going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle."

We're sure the Jolie-Pitt brood is grateful for their mother's attentive nature. Not to mention, the six siblings have been popping up at public appearances a lot more these days. Most recently, the Jolie-Pitt kids joined their momma on the red carpet for the TIFF premiere of First They Killed My Father.

These outings may have something to do with the fact that Angelina's kids are "itching" to be out and about. She continued:

"I think they're itching to get out in the world again. We've all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things. I think it would be good to get out there and play together."

Sounds like a solid plan to us!

Thankfully, it appears as though the Jolie-Pitt matriarch will have plenty of time to spend with her kids as her health status is "so far" good. In case you forgot, Angelina previously underwent major surgeries in order to lessen the risk of breast and ovarian cancer (a disease which took her mother Marcheline Bertrand 10 years prior).

At the end of the day, we're just happy to hear that Angelina and her kids are doing so well.

