Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Baby Blabber, Baby Bump Watch, Celeb Kidz, Reality TV >> Anna Duggar Has Given Birth To Her FIFTH Child With Josh Duggar!

Anna Duggar Has Given Birth To Her FIFTH Child With Josh Duggar!

9/13/2017 8:11 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsBaby BlabberBaby Bump WatchCeleb KidzReality TV

anna duggar gives birth baby no 5

Josh Duggar is officially a father of five.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Anna Duggar has given birth to her fifth child with the scandalized 19 Kids and Counting star. Per a statement on the Duggar family's website, Josh and Anna welcomed another boy into the world and have named the little one Mason Garrett Duggar.

Related: The Duggar Sisters Want Josh To Stay Out Of Their Lawsuit!

Regarding little Mason's birth, the family wrote online:

"We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him.

The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you've shown us."

Mason arrived weighing in at nine pounds and one ounce. Awwww.

The birth of the twosome's fifth kiddo comes after a rough couple of years for the pair. In case you forgot, back in 2015, the TLC star's hit show was canceled after it was revealed that he had molested five young girls during his teenage years. Not to mention, Josh was exposed as a cheater thanks to the Ashley Madison hack.

Thus, many were shocked when Mr. and Mrs. Duggar announced in March that they were expecting again. TBH, we thought they'd divorce before ever having another child.

Anna and Josh are also parents to four other youngsters — including Mackynzie (7), Michael (5), Marcus (4), and Meredith (2). Looks like these two are following in Jim Bob and Michelle's footsteps!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Listen To This: Get You Up In The Morning!
Next story »
Kelly Clarkson Freakin' HATES Being Pregnant!
See All Comments