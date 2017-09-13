Anna Duggar Has Given Birth To Her FIFTH Child With Josh Duggar!

Josh Duggar is officially a father of five.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Anna Duggar has given birth to her fifth child with the scandalized 19 Kids and Counting star. Per a statement on the Duggar family's website, Josh and Anna welcomed another boy into the world and have named the little one Mason Garrett Duggar.

Regarding little Mason's birth, the family wrote online:

"We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you've shown us."

Mason arrived weighing in at nine pounds and one ounce. Awwww.

The birth of the twosome's fifth kiddo comes after a rough couple of years for the pair. In case you forgot, back in 2015, the TLC star's hit show was canceled after it was revealed that he had molested five young girls during his teenage years. Not to mention, Josh was exposed as a cheater thanks to the Ashley Madison hack.

Thus, many were shocked when Mr. and Mrs. Duggar announced in March that they were expecting again. TBH, we thought they'd divorce before ever having another child.

Anna and Josh are also parents to four other youngsters — including Mackynzie (7), Michael (5), Marcus (4), and Meredith (2). Looks like these two are following in Jim Bob and Michelle's footsteps!!

