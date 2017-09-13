Bethenny Frankel Will Undergo Skin Cancer Removal Surgery: 'The Sun Is Not Your Friend'

Bethenny Frankel is taking aggressive action against a cancerous growth found on her face.

As we previously reported, the Real Housewives of New York star revealed at the end of August that a growth on her face was removed and subsequently tested for skin cancer. Unfortunately, the excrescence has since been diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma.

Related: Bethenny Frankel & Dennis Shields Are Back On

Nonetheless, the Skinnygirl founder is moving quickly to fight the cancer as she told People:

"I had a growth on my face that was enlarging. I guessed it to be a basal cell carcinoma and had it lanced and removed. The doctor confirmed it is indeed basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, and says while it is cancer, I am lucky to have it removed — so it won't affect my overall health."

Well that's good to hear. In addition to the treatment she has already had done, the Bravolebrity revealed:

"I am now scheduled to undergo Mohs surgery to remove the cancer, followed immediately by plastic surgery to remove any scarring."

This diagnosis has inspired Bethenny to warn her many followers about the importance of protecting your skin. Amid her health situation, the businesswoman relayed:

"I am extremely lucky to have caught it in time, and it just goes to show you have to know your body and be very aware of any changes. This was a sharp reminder why it is so important that I religiously wear large hats to cover my face and reapply sunscreen. Always make sure to rub in spray-on sunscreen on your kids — spraying it on by itself doesn't cover them enough. Apply it thoroughly every two hours and check the expiration dates as sunscreen does expire; and sit in the shade whenever possible. I love to swim in the ocean and go to the beach, but this is a reminder that the sun is not your friend."

We mean, Bethenny isn't wrong! Frankel isn't the only Real Housewives vet to be hit with a skin cancer diagnosis. At the end of August, RHOC's Tamra Judge revealed that she's been fighting ​melanoma.

Intense stuff. Just remember, always lather up with sunblock!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: bethenny frankel, cancer, health, real housewives, real housewives of new york, reality tv, scary!