Blac Chyna is trying her hand at rapping!

According to TMZ, the momma-of-two has linked up with the producer responsible for discovering her ex Tyga, Mally Mall, to make her upcoming album!

It's said the reality star is shooting for the stars for her debut — and is getting other artists like Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, Jeremih, and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee in the studio for collaborations.

This should definitely be interesting!

