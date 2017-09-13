Twitter Is DESTROYING This Startup Unapologetically Trying To Eliminate Bodegas & Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores!

Oh boy.
People are not happy with these two former Googlers who have launched a startup that seriously jeopardizes the future of mom-and-pop corner stores and bodegas.
In fact, the start-up — also called Bodega — aims to make centralized shopping locations unnecessary with their five-foot-wide pantry boxes filled with non-perishable items you might pick up at a convenience store.
Essentially, a vending machine would replace your favorite bodega. New Yorkers are shaking.
Founder Paul McDonald explained to Fast Company:
"Each community tends to have relatively homogenous tastes, given that they live or work in the same place. By studying their buying behavior, we're hoping to eventually figure out how the needs of people in one apartment building differ from those in another. We could customize the items in one dorm versus the next."
When asked if he's concerned about the effect the name of his company would have on the corner stores typically run by members of Latino and immigrant communities, McDonald said:
"I'm not particularly concerned about it. We did surveys in the Latin American community to understand if they felt the name was a misappropriation of that term or had negative connotations, and 97% said ‘no'. It's a simple name and I think it works."
However, the Internet has a different opinion.
