Praise be, Sister Margaret Ann!
The already legendary nun was spotted by an off-duty officer of the Miami-Dade Police Department on Tuesday offering her chainsawing services in effort to help cleanup after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the area over the weekend!
Related: FL Police Department Requests FB Users Do NOT Call 9-1-1 To Meet Hot Officers!
The department posted a video to Facebook of the nun — who is principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School — hard at work, with the caption:
"Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!"
She told CNN of her decision to lend a helping hand:
"The road was blocked, we couldn't get through,. And I saw somebody spin in the mud and almost go into a wall, going off the road. So, there was a need, I had the means — so I wanted to help out."
Watch her lead by example in the clip (below)!!
ICONIC!
[Image via Facebook.]
Tags: charity, facebook, gotta have faith, hurricane irma, sister margaret ann, viral: news