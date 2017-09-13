This Mom Fought Back After A Photo Of Her Special Needs Son Was Reported & Removed From Instagram

Sending our love to the Beswick family.

Charlie Beswick, mom to twins Harry and Oliver, recently stood up to Instagram after a photo of her special needs son was removed from her page after it was reported by a user online.

You see, the Our Altered Life blogger's son Harry was born with Goldenhar syndrome, which means he has no eye, eye socket, nostril, or ear, and has a short jaw. He's also non-verbal, has global learning delay, and is Autistic.

Because of this, as Charlie puts it, "life is as challenging as it is rewarding."

In a photo (below) posted on Sunday, Harry — who wasn't wearing his usual prosthetic eye — cuddles up to the proud momma for an adorable snuggle. Two days later, it was removed from the page.

Charlie shared:

Someone is reporting my son's face & #Instagram agree saying it doesn't meet their guidelines before removing it. RT to support me in this! pic.twitter.com/XxOvthBT5O

— Charlie Beswick (@ouralteredlife) September 12, 2017

On Tuesday night, the image was restored on the social media app — and rightfully so!

The mom said of the incident (note: this is the second time it has happened):

"Instagram haven't apologised - they've restored the photograph but not explained why it was removed in first place or apologised. It really upset me to have my child's face taken off the platform and that it contravened some sort of guidelines. I have 11,700 followers and a really lovely community (of followers). On the picture I had 2,300 likes, over 200 comments - all really nice supportive comments. Had they taken 30 seconds to look at the image they would see it was really well received and a high engagement post for them. I felt quite offended, quite confused."

Understandably!

Thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

