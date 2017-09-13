In an emotional video posted to YouTube, Paola — who is undocumented but protected by DACA — says she is now being harassed by racist students telling her to "back to them dirt floors of your homeland."
It apparently started when a fellow student named Taylor Ragg posted this inciting message on Facebook:
Disgusting.
Paola says that started a deluge of messages, including a photo of someone filling out a tip form reporting her to Homeland Security.
Paola tells the Lexington Herald Leader she complained to the school that Ragg was in violation of their anti-discrimination policy, but that President Seamus Carey told her Ragg was just "making a recommendation to his readers" which didn't violate the rules.
It's time for us to start having some real fun on #WorstCooks!
Perez has been so FOCUSED until now! He needs to loosen up!! Join in on the festivities tonight at 9 PM on the Food Network with us and Rachael Ray and Anne Burrell - with Nora Dunn, Carmen Electra, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Peterman and Sean Lowe!