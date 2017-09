Ellen DeGeneres will probably never be asked to do impressions again!

Sitting down with Alec Baldwin on her show on Wednesday, the comedienne tried out a few for the pro — including one of Donald Trump!

It wasn't very good, but such an adorable attempt! Or as Alec put it, "a little too kind."

To be fair, Ellen admitted she was "horrible" at them, so we're not really sure what we were expecting!

Regardless, it's HIGHlarious. Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

